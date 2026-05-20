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Veja fotos do duelo entre São Paulo e Millonarios pela Copa Sul-Americana

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 22:21 • Atualizado 19/05/2026 às 23:07

(Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
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