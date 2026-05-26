Apostas

Copa do Mundo: confira todas as convocações já divulgadas pelas seleções

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 08:00 • Atualizado 26/05/2026 às 08:13

Coreia do Sul (Grupo A) - Foto: Reprodução/Coreia do Sul
1/24

Bósnia e Herzegovina (Grupo B) - Foto: Reprodução/Bósnia e Herzegovina
2/24

Suiça (Grupo B) - Foto: Reprodução/@nati_sfv_asf
3/24

Brasil (Grupo C) - Foto: Divulgação/CBF
4/24

Haiti (Grupo C) - Foto: Reprodução/Haiti
5/24

Escócia (Grupo C) - Foto: Divulgação/scotlandnationalteam
6/24

Japão (Grupo F) - Foto: Divulgação/Japão
7/24

Alemanha (Grupo E) - Foto: Reprodução/@DFB-Team
8/24

Curaçao (Grupo E) - Foto: Reprodução/Curaçao
9/24

Costa do Marfim (Grupo E) - Foto: Divulgação/Costa do Marfim
10/24

Suécia (Grupo F) - Foto: Divulgação/Suécia
11/24

Tunísia (Grupo F) - Foto: Reprodução/Tunísia
12/24

Bélgica (Grupo G) - Foto: Divulgação/Bélgica
13/24

Nova Zelândia (Grupo G) - Foto: Divulgação/Nova Zelândia
14/24

Espanha (Grupo H) - Foto: Divulgação/@SEFutbol
15/24

Cabo Verde (Grupo H) - Foto: Divulgação/Cabo Verde
16/24

França (Grupo I) - Foto: Divulgação/França
17/24

Senegal (Grupo I) - Foto: Divulgação/@fsfofficielle
18/24

Noruega (Grupo I) - Foto: Divulgação/@nff_landslag
19/24

Áustria (Grupo J) - Foto: Divulgação/Áustria
20/24

Portugal (Grupo K) - Foto: Divulgação/Portugal
21/24

Colômbia (Grupo K) Foto: Divulgação / Colômbia
22/24

Croácia (Grupo L) - Foto: Divulgação/Croácia
23/24

Inglaterra (Grupo L) - Foto: Divulgação/ Inglaterra
24/24

Conteúdo Patrocinado