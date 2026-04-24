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Operário x Fluminense: veja fotos do jogo pela quinta fase da Copa do Brasil

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 23/04/2026 às 22:23

(Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.)
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(Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.)
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(Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.)
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