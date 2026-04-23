Apostas

Confira as fotos de Bragantino x Mirassol pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 23:15

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
1/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
2/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
3/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
4/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
5/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
6/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
7/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
8/9

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
9/9

Conteúdo Patrocinado