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Veja galeria de fotos do duelo entre Atlético de Madrid e Barcelona pela Champions

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/04/2026 às 17:07

Foto: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP
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Foto: THOMAS COEX / AFP
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