Apostas

Veja fotos do jogo entre Arsenal e Atlético de Madrid pela Champions

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 17:24

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
1/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
2/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
3/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
4/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
5/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
6/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
7/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
8/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
9/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
10/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
11/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
12/13

(Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
13/13

Conteúdo Patrocinado