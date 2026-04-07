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Veja fotos do duelo entre Real e Bayern pela Champions

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 17:14

(Foto: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)
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(Foto: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)
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(Foto: Thomas COEX / AFP)
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(Foto: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)
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(Foto: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)
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