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Veja fotos do duelo entre PSG e Liverpool pela Liga dos Campeões

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/04/2026 às 17:08

Foto: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
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Foto: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP
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