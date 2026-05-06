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Bayern de Munique x PSG: veja fotos da semifinal da Champions

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 17:15 • Atualizado 06/05/2026 às 17:17

Foto: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
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