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Veja fotos do duelo entre Vitória e Coritiba pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 22:57

(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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(Foto: Victor Ferreira/ Vitória)
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