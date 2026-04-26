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Veja fotos do duelo entre Bragantino e Palmeiras pelo Brasileiro

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 19:58

(Foto: Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino)
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(Foto: Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino)
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(Foto: Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino)
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(Foto: Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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