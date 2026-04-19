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Veja fotos do confronto entre Coritiba e Atlético-MG pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 17:00 • Atualizado 19/04/2026 às 17:09

Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: JP Pacheco / Coritiba
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: JP Pacheco / Coritiba
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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Foto: Paulo Henrique França / Atlético
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