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Veja fotos do confronto entre Botafogo e Internacional pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 19:19 • Atualizado 25/04/2026 às 20:30

Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional
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