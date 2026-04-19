Apostas

Veja fotos da partida entre Vitória e Corinthians pelo Brasileirão

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/04/2026 às 22:24 • Atualizado 18/04/2026 às 22:26

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
1/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
2/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
3/10

(Foto: Victor Ferreira | EC Vitória)
4/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
5/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
6/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
7/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
8/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
9/10

(Foto: Celo Gil/Agência Corinthians)
10/10

Conteúdo Patrocinado