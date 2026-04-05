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Veja fotos da partida entre Atlético-MG e Athletico-PR pelo Brasileirão

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 18:54 • Atualizado 05/04/2026 às 19:23

(Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético)
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