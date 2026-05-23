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Veja as fotos do confronto entre Vitória e Internacional

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 23/05/2026 às 19:22

Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Victor Ferreira | EC Vitória
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional
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