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Veja as fotos do confronto entre Bragantino e Vitória pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 20:20

Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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Foto de Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino.
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