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São Paulo x Cruzeiro: veja fotos da partida pela décima rodada do Brasileiro

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 20:10 • Atualizado 04/04/2026 às 21:01

(Foto: Marco Galvão/Cruzeiro)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Marco Galvão/Cruzeiro)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto/São Paulo FC)
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(Foto: Paulo Pinto/São Paulo FC)
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