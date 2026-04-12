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Corinthians x Palmeiras: veja fotos do jogo da 11ª rodada do Brasileirão

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 20:15 • Atualizado 12/04/2026 às 20:27

(Foto: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)
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