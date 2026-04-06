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Corinthians x Inter: veja fotos da partida pela décima rodada do Brasileirão

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 22:03 • Atualizado 05/04/2026 às 22:20

(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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(Foto: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians)
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