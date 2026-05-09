Apostas

Confira fotos do duelo entre Coritiba e Internacional pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 17:18

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
1/8

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
2/8

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
3/8

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
4/8

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
5/8

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
6/8

(Foto: Divulgação/Internacional)
7/8

(Foto: JP Pacheco/Coritiba)
8/8

Conteúdo Patrocinado