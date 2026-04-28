Apostas

Veja galeria de fotos do duelo entre Palmeiras e Santos pelo Brasileiro feminino

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 27/04/2026 às 22:27

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
1/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
2/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
3/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
4/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
5/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
6/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
7/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
8/9

Foto: Guilherme Veiga/Palmeiras
9/9

Conteúdo Patrocinado