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Wijnaldum finaliza o contra-ataque do Al Ettifaq; confira o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 12:56

Al Okhdood – Al Ettifaq 1 - 3 | GOL – Georginio Wijnaldum

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