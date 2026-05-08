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Vasco vira a chave e treina de olho no Athletico

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 23:53

Após vitória no Chile, time concentra no duelo válido pela 15° rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro, em São Januário.

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