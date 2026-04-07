Apostas

Vasco finaliza preparação na Argentina para encarar o Barracas Central

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 12:03

Confira como foi o último treino do Vasco de olho na estreia contra o Barracas Central na Copa Sul-Americana.

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