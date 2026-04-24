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Treinador do Arsenal, Arteta espera que tempo fora beneficie Saka na reta final

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 18:55

Mikel Arteta espera que Bukayo Saka se beneficie do período afastado por lesão em seu retorno ao elenco do Arsenal.

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