Apostas

Smalling abre o placar para o Al Fayha com uma cabeçada poderosa; veja o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 13:16

Smalling abre o placar para o Al Fayha com uma cabeçada poderosa; veja o lance

Conteúdo Patrocinado