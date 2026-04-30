Apostas

Ronaldo marca de cabeça seu 970º gol na carreira; confira bastidores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Divulgação / Al-Nassr
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 12:24

Ronaldo marca de cabeça seu 970º gol na carreira; confira bastidores

Conteúdo Patrocinado