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Puro suco de resenha! Flick é muito amado pelos jogadores do Barcelona

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/05/2026 às 15:37

Depois de levar o El Clásico e o caneco da La Liga, o elenco botou o mister no alto.

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