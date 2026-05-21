Apostas

Pedro diz que mentalidade ofensiva de Jardim o ajuda no ataque do Flamengo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 11:50

Atacante fez o gol da vitória do Flamengo por 1 a 0 contra o Estudiantes, no Maracanã, pela CONMEBOL Libertadores.

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