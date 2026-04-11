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Palmeiras se prepara para clássico com o Corinthians no retorno do Brasileirão

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/04/2026 às 19:00

Confira imagens do treino de preparação para o derby que acontece neste domingo na Neo Quimica Arena.

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