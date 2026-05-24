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Ojeda, do Orlando City, marca belo gol em cobrança de falta contra o Cincinnati; confira o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 15:32

FC Cincinnati - Orlando City 2 - 2 | GOL - Martín Ojeda

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