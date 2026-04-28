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O golaço com efeito de Lamine Camara para o Monaco contra o Toulouse; confira o lance

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 09:39

O meio-campista senegalês marcou um belo gol no empate em 2 a 2 do AS Monaco com o Toulouse, pela Ligue 1.

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