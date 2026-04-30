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Melhores momentos: Shakhtar Donetsk 1 x 3 Crystal Palace pela Liga Conferência

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 18:41

Melhores momentos: Shakhtar Donetsk 1 x 3 Crystal Palace pela Liga Conferência

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