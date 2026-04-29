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Melhores momentos: San Lorenzo 1 x 1 Santos FC pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 21:25

Melhores momentos: San Lorenzo 1 - 1 Santos (CONMEBOL Sudamericana)

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