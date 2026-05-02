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Melhores momentos: Real Salt Lake 2 x 0 Portland Timbers pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 20:19

Melhores momentos: Real Salt Lake 2 x 0 Portland Timbers pela MLS

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