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Melhores momentos: Loud SC 5 x 2 G3X FC pela Kings League Brasil

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 14:30

Melhores momentos: Loud SC 5 x 2 G3X FC (Kings League Brasil)

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