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Melhores momentos do empate entre Botafogo e Caracas pela Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 12:06

Melhores momentos de Botafogo 1 x 1 Caracas pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026.

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