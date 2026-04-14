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Melhores momentos: DesimpaiN 5 x 7 G3 FC pela Kings League Brasil

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Publicado 14/04/2026 às 14:04 • Atualizado 14/04/2026 às 14:23

Melhores momentos: DesimpaiN 5-7 G3X FC (Kings League Brasil)

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