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Melhores momentos da vitória do Seattle Sounders sobre o FC Dallas pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 18:30

Melhores momentos da vitória do Seattle Sounders sobre o FC Dallas pela MLS

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