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Melhores momentos da vitória do Rac. Louisville sobre o Orlando Pride pela NWSL

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 13:55

Melhores momentos da vitória do Rac. Louisville sobre o Orlando Pride pela NWSL

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