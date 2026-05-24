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Melhores momentos da vitória do New York Red Bulls sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/05/2026 às 17:08

Melhores momentos da vitória do New York Red Bulls sobre o Sporting Kansas City pela MLS

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