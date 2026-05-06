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Melhores momentos da vitória do Machida Zelvia sobre o Yokohama F. Marinos pelo Japonês

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Publicado 06/05/2026 às 12:57

Melhores momentos: Machida Zelvia 2 x 0 Yokohama F. Marinos (J1 League)

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