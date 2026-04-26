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Melhores momentos da vitória do Los Angeles sobre o Minnesota United pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 21:40

Melhores momentos: Minnesota United 0 x 1 Los Angeles Football Club (MLS)

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