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Melhores momentos da vitória do Crystal Palace sobre o Shakhtar Donetsk pela Conference League

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(Foto por Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 20:11

Melhores momentos da vitória do Crystal Palace sobre o Shakhtar Donetsk pela Conference League

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