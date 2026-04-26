Apostas

Melhores momentos da vitória do Columbus Crew sobre o Philadelphia Union pela MLS

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/04/2026 às 15:57

Melhores momentos da vitória do Columbus Crew sobre o Philadelphia Union pela MLS

Conteúdo Patrocinado