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Melhores momentos da vitória do CF Montréal sobre o New York City FC pela MLS

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 18:25

Melhores momentos da vitória do CF Montréal sobre o New York City FC pela MLS

Conteúdo Patrocinado