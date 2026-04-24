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Melhores momentos da vitória do Al Fateh sobre o Al Khaleej pela Liga Saudita

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 19:10

Melhores momentos: Al Fateh 1 x 0 Al Khaleej (Saudi Pro League)

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