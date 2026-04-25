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Melhores momentos da goleada do Washington sobre o Kansas City pela NWSL

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 14:23

Melhores momentos: Washington (W) 4 x 0 Kansas City (W) (NWSL)

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