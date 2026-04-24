Apostas

Melhores momentos da goleada do Tokyo sobre o Mito Hollyhock pelo Campeonato Japonês

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 18:40

Melhores momentos: FC Tokyo 5 x 2 Mito Hollyhock (J1 League)

Conteúdo Patrocinado